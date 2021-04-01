'To All The Boys' spinoff series in early development at Netflix

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Netflix is loaded with romcoms but 'To All The Boys' trilogy has probably garnered the most fans thanks to the crackling chemistry between the lead pair played by actors Lana Condor and Noah Centenio.



And now the fans of the popular franchise have a reason to rejoice as a spinoff series is currently in early development at Netflix. The spinoff series will be based on Anna Cathcart's character Kitty Song Covey, reported Variety.

A half-hour romantic comedy series from Awesomeness Productions and ACE Entertainment is being eyed at the streamer. The show would follow Kitty (Cathcart), Lara Jean's younger sister, as she goes on her own journey to find true love.

The author of the 'To All the Boys' books, Jenny Han, is on board as the creator, writer, and executive producer of the series. Siobhan Vivian is co-writing the pilot script with Han.

Awesomeness and ACE, which produced the three 'To All the Boys' films for Netflix, would develop the series.

Cathcart's Kitty played a key role in the 'To All the Boys' films, as she found and sent out the fateful letters to Lara Jean's crushes in the first film. Throughout the second and third installments, Kitty's character grows into a spunky teen, delivering zingy one-liners and even getting into her first relationship.

The first installment of the film franchise featured undeniable chemistry Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey (Condor). From classmates to soul mates, the movie took viewers back to school days. And one can definitely feel the butterflies in their stomach when Centineo's Peter says, "I am in love with you Lara Jean."

The 'To All the Boys' trilogy was a massive success, with the streamer touting the first movie as one of the "most viewed original films ever with strong repeat viewing."

The last part of the film series, 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever', had released on February 12 on Netflix. The film follows Condor's character in her senior year of high school, applying to colleges and trying to figure out how to make a long-distance relationship work. (ANI)

