'Drishyam 3' could happen, says Jeethu Joseph

Director Jeethu Joseph has been receiving tremendous appreciation ever since Drishyam 2 started streaming on OTT. The sequel to his 2013 Malayalam blockbuster has received rave reviews from across the globe.

The director is all set to start the shooting of the Telugu version of Drishyam 2 with Venkatesh in the lead. As talks about a possible third part to Drishyam becomes viral on social media, sify.com asked the director about such a movie.