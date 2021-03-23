To win two National Awards is nothing short of a blessing, says Dhanush

"I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the Prestigious national award for ASURAN. To win one best actor award is a dream , to win Two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far. There are lot of people to thank, But just gonna state a few. As always I thank my Mother and Father, my Guru my brother first.

I thank Vetrimaaran for giving me ' Sivasami, Vetri, never thought when I met you at Balu Mahendra sirs office that you would become a friend, companion and brother. I am so proud of the four films we have worked together and the two films we have produced together. I am very glad you chose to believe in me so much and I chose to believe in you. Now can't wait to hear what you have written for me next, a big hug".

"I sincerely thank the NATIONAL AWARD Jury for this award, I thank my producer Thanu sir for all the support. I thank the entire ASURAN team especially my family my dear Pachaiyarnma Manju , my Chidambaram Ken and my Murugan Teejay. Thank you GV for 'Vaa Asura, The blood bath song. My sincere thanks to the entire media , press , television channels , social media influencers for all the support and love and for celebrating me with pride. Also, I would like to thank my film fraternity friends who've taken the time out to wish me. And finally, I thank my fans, the pillars of my strength...it's the unconditional love you all give me that keeps me going. Can't thank you all enough. I love you all to the moon and back. Please spread love and nothing else. Ennam pol Vaazhkai", he added.