Tokyo Paralympics: Film fraternity hails Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar for clinching medals

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the two from several members of the film industry.Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "GOLD! A fantastic performance by @PramodBhagat83 at #TokyoParalympics. Jai Hind! #Paralympics.""Well done #ManojSarkar! Congratulations on winning a #bronze in #TokyoParalympics #Paralympics," he tweeted in another post.Actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations on the gold!!! @pramod.bhagat8!! #tokyoparalumpics."Wishing Manoj Sarkar he penned, "Congratulation!!! @manojsarkar07 #tokyoparalumpics."Actor Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "One more medal for India. Congratulations #pramodbhagat for winning the gold medal in badminton men's singles SL3 at the #Paralympics."In the next story, she penned for the bronze medal winner, "The entire nation is so proud of you! Congratulations on winning the bronze medal. #ManojSarkar #Paralympics."Actor Dia Mirza took to her Twitter handle and wrote a heartwarming message."Watching our athletes at the #Paralympics is so humbling and so deeply inspiring!!! Nothing, no sporting event stirs this level of awe. So much respect for the entire Indian Team. Each one shining in their own unique way," she tweeted.Actor Shefali Shah also extended her greetings to Pramod Bhagat for his golden win and to Manoj Sarkar for winning the bronze, through her Instagram handle.Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium on Saturday.Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 3 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday. Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes. (ANI)