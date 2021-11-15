Tollywood actress injured in attack at Hyderabad's KBR Park

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasia was injured in an attack by an unidentified person near KBR Park in the tony Banjara Hills on Sunday night.

The young actor was attacked and her mobile phone snatched away when she was taking a stroll around 8.30 p.m.

She complained to the police that a man first asked her to hand over her money and valuables. When she resisted, he punched her on her face and also tried to attack her with a rock. The assailant snatched her mobile phone and escaped.