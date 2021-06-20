Tollywood stars pour love for their fathers on Father's Day

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) Celebrities from Telugu film industry took to social media and expressed their love for their fathers.

From Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan to Rashmika Mandanna, actors didn't hold back from showering love for their 'heroes".

Telegu star Mahesh Babu uploaded a candid picture with father, legendary actor Krishna and captioned it: "My hero, guiding light, strength, inspiration.. you're all of this and much more to me. Celebrating you today and every day of the year! Happy Father's Day Nanna".