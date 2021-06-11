Tom Hiddleston gave Owen Wilson 'Loki lectures'

Wilson said: "Yes, I knew the Marvel movies and had a general knowledge but it was great when I first got down to work in Atlanta because Tom (Hiddleston) would give what we called 'Loki lectures'. They were in-depth looks at Loki and his history in the MCU that opened up the world to me."

Wilson also revealed that Hiddleston worked with him individually.

He said: "He worked with me individually, just going over the lore and everything that he felt was important and showing me clips and things. Then also I ended up writing down some of the stuff he said, describing Loki, describing kind of his thoughts and feelings about scenes that he had done."

Wilson added: "I think that even worked its way sometimes into dialogue that I would say in this. So, that was really effective."

Hiddleston reprises his popular role as the titular Loki in the series while Wilson is Mobius M. Mobius, an investigative agent who specialises on dangerous 'time criminals' at the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a mysterious organisation that exists outside of time and space.

The series also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron, the initial episode of "Loki" has dropped on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

