Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley starrer 'Chaos Walking' all set to release on March 4 in India

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the release date on Instagram on Friday."IN CINEMAS, 4 MARCH 2021... #Lionsgate's sci-fi action-adventure film #ChaosWalking - starring #TomHolland and #DaisyRidley - to release in #India on [Thursday] 4 March 2021... Cinepolis India and PEN-Marudhar release," he wrote alongside the official poster of the film.The flick will also feature American pop star Nick Jonas in a pivotal role.Helmed by Doug Liman, 'Chaos Walking' is an American science fiction action-adventure film based on the sci-fi trilogy Chaos Walking, adapting its first book, 2008's 'The Knife of Never Letting Go' by Ness. The screenplay has been written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford.The story revolves around a tragic reality where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other's thoughts in a surge of pictures, words, and sounds called Noise. (ANI)