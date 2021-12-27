Tom Holland likes 'short men have more sex' post after being trolled for height

The 25-year-old actor has caught the attention of his fans after he cheekily liked a post about sex by Lad Bible on Instagram.

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor was spotted liking a post claiming "short men have more sex" after being trolled over his height, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland is getting the last laugh on haters who think he's too short to date Zendaya.

The post, shared on December 23, featured an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 film 'Twins' alongside a tag that read: "According to science, short men have more sex."

When Holland's hilarious Instagram gesture was captured and shared by CommentsByCelebs, his fans quickly swung into action in the comments section to share their thoughts. "I feel like Tom forgets he's famous," one fan commented.

Another added: "Tom said yuo thats me!!!"

A third sent a message of support, writing: "We love you, our short king." A fourth said, "Celebrities can't even browse through Instagram in peace. They always getting exposed."

Prior to this, Holland pointed out that he doesn't see any problem with his and Zendaya's height difference. In an interview, the 'Chaos Walking' actor slammed "stupid assumption" saying that men should be taller than their partners.

In the December 10 episode of SiriusXM Town Hall, host Jessica Shaw began asking the couple about their visible height difference during their onscreen kiss in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

In response, the Spider-Man depicter in MCU said: "Not that much taller. Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best.

"It's not like, people say like, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult'."

After Jessica clarified that she viewed height constraints on women and men as "misogynistic" and "problematic," Zendaya and Tom agreed.

Tom went on calling it a "stupid assumption" that it would even be an issue.

"This is normal too," Zendaya chimed in.

The actress portraying Chani in 'Dune' shared: "My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone."

Tom then said that height stereotypes were "ridiculous".

Tom went on to recall the moment when he was auditioned for his role as Spider-Man, "I remember when we were doing the 'Spider-Man' screen tests...but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me."

"I wonder whether that was a decision (director Jon Watts) had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was."

"To be fair, I am quite short," Tom continued, before elaborating: "So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great."

Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in 'Spider-Man', added: "It's not a weird thing for women to be tall."

"It just sucks that it has to be a conversation," Jacob said, defending his co-star.

"Like it can't just be normal." Zendaya also said she "honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were always that way, so I didn't know that people cared".

The chatter about their height difference sparked after Zendaya and Holland addressed their height difference during an interview on 'The Graham Norton Show' on December 3.

At the time, the stars shared a hilarious story about a failed stunt due to their heights.

--IANS

dc/ksk/