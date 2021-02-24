Tom Holland, others unveil first photos of 'Spider-Man 3' with a hilarious twist

The actors shared stills from the movie on Instagram while joking about the titles of the forthcoming film. Holland shared a few glimpses from the movie on the photo-sharing application on Tuesday while adding a funny title for the movie."So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you a lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," Holland wrote, while also sharing another slide in the post with the title, 'Spider-Man: Phone Home', a play on the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.In the photo, Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man is seen looking off-camera alongside Zendaya's character M.J. and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.Batalon followed suit sharing a new and different photo from the movie (although from the same scene), writing, "We're so excited to share the TITLE of our new movie!! Swipe right for the big reveal!! also enjoy this exclusive still from the movie, just an extra gift from us."Batalon's suggested title read 'Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker', to which Holland responded in the comments with, "Wait what?!?!?!?"Zendaya also shared a new photo, writing in the caption on Instagram, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!"The 24-year-old star's title suggestion read 'Spider-Man: Home Slice'. Holland jokingly commented, "Right... I have had enough of this! I'm calling Jon," referring to the film's director Jon Watts.Holland teased the third entry into the 'Spider-Man' movie franchise in an interview with Variety saying, "it's the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."Holland added, "You sit down, read the script, and see what they're trying to do, and they're succeeding. It's really impressive. I've never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little s-- who happens to be Spider-Man in it."He continued, "We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we're starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it."The upcoming installment is being helmed by Jon Watts with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers writing the script. The Marvel film will also feature actors Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Marisa Tomei. Sony is planning to release the film on December 17, 2021. (ANI)