Tom Holland reveals real 'Spider-Man 3' title after trolling fans

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has finally revealed the real title of the third installment in the 'Spider-Man' franchise after the star cast of the film trolled fans with their own version of fake titles.



The real title for the latest installment in the superhero franchise is 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Holland took to his Instagram account on Wednesday night to reveal the title of the film. Holland and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon appear in a 30-second clip, which begins with Holland walking out of director Jon Watts' office and lamenting over being given a fake title for the film.

Holland says in the video, "He gave us a fake name again ... I just don't understand why he keeps doing this."

"You don't understand? I feel like it's pretty obvious. You spoil things," Batalon responds, teasing the star's reputation for sharing details of the superhero films before they are public knowledge.

"I don't spoil things. Name me one thing I've actually spoiled," Holland shoots back, as Zendaya chimes in, "The last movie title."

The camera then zooms in on a whiteboard displaying a number of potential titles, with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' featured at the centre.

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 17, this year. On Tuesday, Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon had posted never-before-seen stills from the upcoming movie - and announced three different titles.

Holland's suggested title read 'Phone Home', referring to the 1982 film 'E.T.', Zendaya's was 'Home Slice' and Batalon's featured the title 'Home-Wrecker'.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' also features actor Benedict Cumberbatch as Marvel mainstay Doctor Strange and is rumoured to delve into the multiverse as it will also unite separate generations of Spider-Man films.

Alfred Molina, who played Doctor Octopus in Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man 2', will appear. So will Jamie Foxx, playing Electro, the villain he portrayed in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have written the script for the forthcoming Marvel film.

Filmmaker Jon Watts has helmed the upcoming movie after directing 'Spider-Man Homecoming' (2017) and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019), which earned more than USD 1.1 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing 'Spider-Man' movie of all time. (ANI)

