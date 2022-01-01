Tom Holland says his 'body is shutting down' due to constant travelling

Speaking to Empire magazine, Holland said: "I've been very busy. I've been really enjoying it but it's getting to the stage now where my body is shutting down. I'm travelling too much, is the problem - I'm always living out of a suitcase. I'm just looking forward to a nice break."

Los Angeles, Jan 1 (IANS) 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor Tom Holland says his "body is shutting down" after spending so much time travelling and "living out of a suitcase".

The 25-year-old star already has big plans for his time off as he was looking forward to a "lads' golf holiday" with his brother and some friends, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: "I've told my agents I'm away on holiday. They're not allowed to call me."

Tom's comments come as he revealed he was going to "take a break" from his acting career to "focus on starting a family".

He explained: "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

Holland, who is dating his 'Spider-Man' co-star Zendaya, shared while he "will" wait to start a family, he is excited at the idea of being a parent in the future.

He added: "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait! If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me.

"I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that (if I wasn't acting)."

And Tom - who was cast as Peter Parker's alter ego for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2015 - has suggested it could be time to pass the torch and give someone else a chance to put their own spin on the character.

He said: "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."

--IANS

dc/kr