Tom Holland shares 'Spider-Man' cast is prepared for 'conclusion' to franchise

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): Much-loved 'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland revealed that he and the whole cast of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' are prepared for the film to be the last of the wildly popular franchise.



In a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Tom shared that the film will likely be the "conclusion" to the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' franchise and the whole cast treated it as such on the set.

"I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy, we would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films," the 25-year-old actor said.

He added, "Whether that happens or not, I don't know, but we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it."

The actor also spoke about his relationship with the alleged girlfriend and co-star Zendaya, who plays his on-screen love interest.

He revealed that he had built an "amazing relationship" with her and other co-stars Michelle Jones, and Jacob Batalon, who portrays Parker's (Tom Holland) friend Ned Leeds.

Tom also reminisced the moment when he and the other co-stars realised they were about to film what could be their last scene of the franchise together.

"We've been with each other every step of the way. We've done every single film, every single press tour.. was heartbreaking but also really exciting because we're all moving into the next chapter of our careers. So sharing that moment with them was maybe the best day I've ever had on set. I don't think I've cried like that ever," he told Entertainment Weekly.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange, Alfred Molina who will reprise his role as Dr. Octopus from the 2004 movie 'Spider-Man 2', Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and J. B. Smoove.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is slated to hit theatres on December 17. (ANI)

