Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' postponed, gets new release date

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): The release date of 'Uncharted', Sony's film adaptation of the popular video game series featuring actor Tom Holland, has been postponed yet again.



As per Variety, this time, the movie is being pushed back one week to February 18, 2022, after being previously set for February 11, 2022.

'Uncharted' has been delayed several times. Its earlier release dates included March 5, 2021, October 8, 2021 and July 16, 2021. Prior to those dates, it was slated for 2016 and 2017.

However, the unforeseen delays, including the revolving door of directors with the likes of David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight, forced the makers to push the release date.

The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown prevented the movie from sticking to a release date.

Now, Ruben Fleischer is helming the film, which follows the adventures of young treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Holland). The movie is based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise of the same name, which sees Drake travel the globe in search of mythical artifacts.

In addition to Holland, Mark Wahlberg plays Sully, a fellow treasure hunter and mentor to Nathan Drake, and Sophia Ali plays Chloe Frazer, yet another fortune hunter and Drake's love interest. Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle round out the cast.

Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins wrote the screenplay, in addition to the story with Mark D. Walker, Jon Hanley Rosenberg and Trachtenberg.

Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad are producing, and executive producers include Robert J. Dohrmann, Fleischer, David Bernad, Neil Druckmann, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Marcum, Holloway and Holland. (ANI)

