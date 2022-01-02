Tom Hopper felt he was in a game when filming 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City'

Hopper said: "There's something quite satisfying about (shooting a zombie). There's a real-looking zombie, with the best make-up in the world, walking towards you and you shoot him. He reacts."

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Tom Hopper felt like he was "walking through a game" when shooting zombies in the face in scenes for 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City'.

"It's quite surreal when you are shooting these things because you do feel like you are walking through a game, even more so because they made the sets feel so nostalgic. Having been a fan of the game, I was like, 'This is gnarly.'"

Hopper is excited that 'Racoon City' could be the first time of many that he plays Wesker.

He told SFX magazine: "I'd be very open to the conversation of what we could do with him. From the first movie we've done, the idea of playing this character and moving on from his origin I find really interesting with the different things we can do with him.

"I also want to keep the idea that he's not an out-and-out villain. That's what has interested me so much about the way Johannes has written this version of Wesker."

Hopper hopes he has been able to "humanise" the villain.

He said: "Wesker in the game is quite two-dimensional in terms of, 'He's the villain'.

Everything is, 'I'm going to screw you all over' and the audience already knows it. You just know this guy is up to no good.

"Whereas, with the Wesker I'm playing, I wanted to humanise him and make sure his motives were driven by personal gain, but there is a soul there. There is a person who is a friend to these people. I wanted to ground him and make him feel like a real person. But, also, almost like you didn't see it coming."

