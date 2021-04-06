Tom Jones got conflicting advice from Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra!

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Singer Tom Jones has confessed that he was given conflicting advice from music legends Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

"So I had Elvis Presley pulling on me to do more rock and roll tunes and Sinatra telling me to do 'Fly Me To The Moon'! As a singer it's not a bad position to be in, is it?" Jones said in an interview with Music Week, according to a contactmusic.com report.