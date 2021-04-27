Tom Jones says fatherhood made him grow up quickly

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) Singer Tom Jones confessed that having a child when he was a teenager made him grow up quickly. Jones became a father at 17.

"It gave me more drive. Because when you have a wife and child, you become a man very quickly. I was about to turn 17, and she was just 16 when Mark was born. And all of a sudden it was like I was a foot taller straight away; it's a strange thing," Jones said in an interview, according to femalefirst.co.