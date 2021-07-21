Tomorrow X Together announce new album 'The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape'

"The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape" is a repackage of the band's latest album released in May, "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze", which depicted teenagers who have frozen as a response to the onslaught of the world.

Seoul, July 21 (IANS) K-pop's fourth generation 'It boys', Tomorrow X Together, popular as TXT, have announced a new album, "The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape", slated to drop on August 17.

"The Chaos Chapter: Freeze" featured eight tracks including title track "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori" and the band's first English song "Magic".

Following its release, the album debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 and its English track "Magic" became the #1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board on June 1.

Awaiting their August release, Tomorrow X Together revealed a promotion calendar that details key release dates for "The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape".

The calendar first announces the hashtag event "#LOOKBACK_MOA" for July 23, followed by two versions of concept clips and photos, as well as various teaser content including a tracklist, album preview, and music video teasers.

TXT are a quintet comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. They made their debut in March 2019 with their maiden mini album titled "The Dream Chapter: Star". They call their fan base MOA, or Moments Of Alwaysness.

