Too early to reveal about my movie with Pawan Kalyan: Anil Ravipudi

As the director had his birthday on Tuesday, his team celebrated it on the sets. Also, the director spoke about his current movies and upcoming projects.

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Director Anil Ravipudi has known the pulse of the Telugu family audience with hits like 'Raja The Great', 'F2', and 'Sarileru Neekevaru' to his credit.

As Anil is said to be directing major Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, he was quizzed regarding the same. "It is true that I have plans to direct Chiranjeevi sir and Pawan Kalyan sir. But, as of now, it is too early to conclude. It would be a great opportunity for me to director the legends of Telugu cinema. But, things have not yet materialised," the director explained.

Producer Dil Raju, who recently collaborated with Pawan Kalyan for his courtroom drama 'Vakeel Saab' is trying to bring Anil Ravipudi and Pawan Kalyan together for a commercial entertainer.

The director spoke about his upcoming movie 'F3', a sequel to 'F2', that is hitting the screens in February 2022, and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen in the lead roles.

