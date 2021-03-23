'Toofan' had to be shot in real, raw locations: Rakeysh Mehra

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has directed the Farhan Akhtar-starrer boxing drama "Toofan", says it was challenging to shoot at real location like Dongri and Nagpada in the city.

However, he adds this was a challenge "worth exploring".

"The script demanded some very real and raw locations and it was most definitely not an easy job. We got into it knowing the challenges, but those that were definitely worth exploring," he says.