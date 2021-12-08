'Top Gun: Maverick' actress Monica Barbaro to star in 'At Midnight'

Set to start production shortly for a 2022 release on Paramount Plus, the romantic comedy turns on two people who have made the "safe" choice not to fall in love -- until fate throws them together.

Los Angeles, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Monica Barbaro has been cast opposite Mexican star Diego Boneta as the female-lead in the film 'At Midnight', one of Paramount Plus' banner upcoming Latin American originals.

In 'At Midnight', Barbaro will play Jessica, an on-the-rise gorgeous movie star suffering an unreliable celebrity boyfriend; Boneta portrays Alejandro, whose predictable life is proceeding according to his well-thought-out plan, reports variety.com.

'At Midnight' looks set to be a Spanish/English-language movie, Boneta speaking in Spanish and Barbaro in English.

'Dating & New York' director Jonah Feingold is set to direct from a screenplay based on an original idea by Giovanni Porta and written by Porta, Maria Hinojos, and Feingold.

Boneta's production company Three Amigos is producing along with Automatik, Teorema and COLOuRSCMX. Full production details were announced in October.

Barbaro will take a star turn as Phoenix, the only female fighter pilot, in the long-anticipated aTop Gun: Maverick', one of the Paramount Pictures biggest plays for 2022 which will come to Paramount Plus 45 days after its theatrical premiere on May 27.

Breaking out playing a contestant on 2016's Season 2 of 'Unreal', Barbaro starred in 2017's 'Chicago Justice' and 2018's 'The Good Cop'.

--IANS

dc/dpb