Top style divas of the small screen

IANS looks at five actresses who have made an impact on the wardrobes of fans with their stunning style statements on the tube.

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) You are what you wear. The proverb goes apt with television stars too, for they become style icons for what they wear on screen and fans love to follow their dresses, jewellery, hairstyles and other looks.

PRATIBHA RANTA

She made her debut in Qurbaan Hua and now has become a trendsetter for the wedding ceremony look. Her embroidered kurta sharara in the show can be the best choice for your friend's haldi, mehndi and sangeet ceremonies. They are subtle and classy at the same time.

NEHA PENDSE

Neha is popular these days for her role of Anita bhabhi in her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! She dons sarees in a vintage manner that gives the character a classy touch. The patterns and designs are very inspired from the late eighties and the early nineties. Those who prefer to wear satin and chiffon admire her draping style and look.

ERICA FERNANDES

She can be seen as Sonakshi in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani. Her looks are curated to bring out a strong statement. Her long flowy Indian wear such as kurtas and churidars, teamed with oxidised jewellery, add an edge to the look, and her cotton sarees paired with bold earrings present her independent and working woman look.

RUBINA DILAIK

She is a style icon, and from Choti Bahu to Shakti, Rubina never fails to catch your attention. Apart from her sarees, her blouse designs have inspired a lot. From off shoulders to flared sleeves, she has set a distinct trend. So, if you want to go for a classy and simple look, give her dressing style a shot.

SHRADDHA ARYA

She is currently portraying Preeta Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. She has gained a lot of fame for her traditional look, wearing embroidered lehenga with jewellery to ethnic sarees. Because of her desi look she has become a youth icon, and her ethnic fashion statement is loved by the audience.

