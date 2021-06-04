Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul drops new single 'Savage'

Toronto, June 4 (IANS) Toronto-based Tamil artiste Shan Vincent de Paul on Friday released "Savage", the new single of his third studio album, "Made In Jaffna".

Shan says he has written the track solely for personal artistic expression, to appease the "rap head" in him.

"'Savage' was a purely cathartic creation for me where the expression took precedence over 'accessibility'. I wanted to write an 'anti-hit', something that didn't pander to any kind of audience, sound or trend. It was a gateway to tap into a darker side without having to keep up the facade of a glossy, perfect world that we often see on social media. The title is also a tongue-in-cheek reference to the term colonizers used to describe us for eating with our hands," he says.