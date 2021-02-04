Toshi Sabri: Don't think Rahul, Aly bully 'Bigg Boss 14' housemates

On numerous occasion in the show, Rahul and Aly have come across as bullies while arguing with other housemates. Toshi, however, disagrees.

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Singer Toshi Sabri is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 in the Family Week as a connection for housemate, singer Rahul Vaidya. He dismisses the idea that Rahul and Aly Goni bully other housemates.

"I don't think they (Ali Gony and Rahul Vaidya) bully other housemates. When there is difficulty in a task Rahul's temper flares up and goes down," Toshi told IANS.

He insists Rahul does not engage in conflict unnecessarily.

"There are a lot of people in the Bigg Boss house who, for no reason, fight for footage. He is not like them, and he does not indulge in nonsense," Toshi claimed, while speaking about his friend Rahul.

