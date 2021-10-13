Tovino and Kalyani Priyadarshan team up for Thallumaala

The shooting of Thallumaala, directed by Khalid Rahman, has started. Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Soubin Shahir are playing the lead roles.

Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza are the writers. Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer. Rex Vijayan and Shahabaz Aman are composing the songs. Sushin Shyam is handling the background score.