Tovino announces 'Anveshippin Kandethum' on his birthday

Actor Tovino Thomas is playing the lead in Anveshippin Kandethum, directed by Darwin Kuriakose. The first look poster of the movie was released on his birthday today (Jan 21).
Jinu V Abraham is the writer of Anveshippin Kandethum. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director.
The official teaser of the young hero’s Kala, directed by Rohith V S, will be launched today.
Tovino was shooting for the superhero project, Minnal Murali, when the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak happened. He has wrapped up Manu Ashokan’s Kaanekkaane and has started Aashiq Abu’s Naradan.