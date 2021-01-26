Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh team up for 'Vaashi'

Producer G Sureshkumar of Revathy Kalamandir has announced his next project, which has his daughter, the sensational actress Keerthy Suresh teaming up with Tovino Thomas.
Vishnu G Raghav is the writer-director. Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh are the co-producers.
Roby Varghese Raj is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Kailas Menon is the music director.
Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Malayalam playing the female lead in the blockbuster hit Ring Master, which had Dileep in the lead.
Keerthy is one of the top stars in south Indian cinema and had won the National film award for the best actress for her performance as yesteryear actress Savitri in the biopic Mahanati. She will be seen in the forthcoming Mohanlal movie, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.