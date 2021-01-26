Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh team up for 'Vaashi'

Producer G Sureshkumar of Revathy Kalamandir has announced his next project, which has his daughter, the sensational actress Keerthy Suresh teaming up with Tovino Thomas.

Vishnu G Raghav is the writer-director. Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh are the co-producers.

Roby Varghese Raj is the cinematographer. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor. Kailas Menon is the music director.