Tovino Thomas’ fan boy moment with cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Mollywood hero Tovino Thomas has posted a picture of himself with Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.
Tovino expressed his happiness with these words: “Have always been an ardent fan of yours Yuvraj Singh! Super glad to have met you and spent some quality time with you. This one will remain as breezy and memorable to me like your six sixes at Durban.”
Tovino, whose Minnal Murali is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year, was last seen on screen doing a cameo in Kurup.
Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph also posted a picture with Yuvraj.