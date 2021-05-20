Tovino Thomas’ 'Kala' on OTT

Kala, directed by Rohith V S and starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The movie, which released at the theatres this March, is a revenge thriller that has been certified A by the Censor Board.
Incidentally, Tovino had got seriously injured during the shooting of the movie and had to be hospitalized.
Kala has a spectacular performance from actor Moor. Divya Pillai plays Tovino’s heroine in Kala, while Lal plays the role of his father.
After Arkkariyaam, which has started streaming this week, Kala is the new option for viewers during lockdown times.