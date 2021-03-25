Tovino Thomas’ 'Kala' releases today (Mar 25)

Kala, directed by Rohith V S with Tovino Thomas as the hero, will hit the screens today. Tovino is also the co-producer of the movie, along with Siju Mathew, Navis Xavier, Rohith V S and Akhil George.
Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohith V S are the writers. Akhil George is the cinematographer. Dawn Vincent is the music director.
Divya Pillai is playing the female lead in this psychological thriller. Lal is playing an important role. Kala has been certified A by the Censor Board.
Rohith V S has earlier directed Adventures of Omanakkuttan and Iblis, both with Asif Ali as the hero.