Tovino Thomas’ 'Kala' releases today (Mar 25)

Kala, directed by Rohith V S with Tovino Thomas as the hero, will hit the screens today. Tovino is also the co-producer of the movie, along with Siju Mathew, Navis Xavier, Rohith V S and Akhil George.

Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohith V S are the writers. Akhil George is the cinematographer. Dawn Vincent is the music director.