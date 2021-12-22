Tovino Thomas: 'Minnal Murali' is biggest movie of my career

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Tovino Thomas, who will be seen as superhero 'Minnal Murali', has termed the film as the biggest movie of his career, so far.

For him, it was also a difficult part to pull off because it involved four different looks along the film's course.

The actor shared, "'Minnal Murali' will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because for a movie that's two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there (sic)."