Tovino Thomas’ next, directed by Vineeth Kumar, starts rolling

The shooting of actor and director Vineeth Kumar’s forthcoming movie, with Tovino Thomas as the hero, has started in Bengaluru.

Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Arjun Lal and Arjun Radhakrishnan include the main cast.

Besides Sharfu and Suhas, actor Arjun Lal is also part of the team writing the script. Arjun Lal has acted as Mohanlal’s son in Thanmathra.