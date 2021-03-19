  1. Sify.com
  4. Tovino Thomas starrer 'Kala' to release on Mar 25

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 19th, 2021, 16:19:40hrs
kala

Kala, directed by Rohith V S with Tovino Thomas as the hero, will hit the screens on Mar 25. Tovino is one of the co-producers of the movie. Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour are the producers. 

Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohith V S are the writers. Akhil George is the cinematographer. 

Kala has been certified A by the Censor Board.

Kala has Lal and Divya Pillai in the main cast. The storyline is reportedly based on the relationship shared between a man and his pet dog. 

Rohith V S has earlier directed Adventures of Omanakkuttan and Iblis. 

