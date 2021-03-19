Tovino Thomas starrer 'Kala' to release on Mar 25

Kala, directed by Rohith V S with Tovino Thomas as the hero, will hit the screens on Mar 25. Tovino is one of the co-producers of the movie. Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour are the producers.
Yadhu Pushpakaran and Rohith V S are the writers. Akhil George is the cinematographer.
Kala has been certified A by the Censor Board.
Kala has Lal and Divya Pillai in the main cast. The storyline is reportedly based on the relationship shared between a man and his pet dog.
Rohith V S has earlier directed Adventures of Omanakkuttan and Iblis.