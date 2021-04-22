Tovino Thomas tests negative for Covid

Tovino writes: “And...I've tested NEGATIVE. Thanks for all the love and support. I'm doing absolutely fine now, but again, I consider myself lucky to be doing fine post Covid. That's not the case for all. So please, please take extra care and stay safe.”

The actor posted a note on April 15 that he had tested positive.

Tovino’s last release was Kala. It was during the shooting of Kala that the actor suffered serious injuries during an action sequence.

He recently completed Kaanekkaane and Naradan. The shooting of Minnal Murali is currently underway.