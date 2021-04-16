Tovino Thomas tests positive for Covid

Actor Tovino Thomas has announced through a Facebook post that he has tested positive for Covid.
Here is the hero’s post:
“Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward and long about returning to action and entertaining you all... Stay safe, everyone. Be back soon.”
Tovino’s last release was Kala, during the shooting of which he had to be hospitalized due to injury. He has completed Naradhan and Kaanekkaane. He is in the process of wrapping up Minnal Murali.