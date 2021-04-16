Tovino Thomas tests positive for Covid

Actor Tovino Thomas has announced through a Facebook post that he has tested positive for Covid.

Here is the hero’s post:

“Hello. As it turns out, I've been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I'm fine and well. So it's been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward and long about returning to action and entertaining you all... Stay safe, everyone. Be back soon.”