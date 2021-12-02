Tovino Thomas's 'Minnal Murali' bonus trailer surprises fans!

Malayalam Cinema's Superhero film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas is all set to premiere on December 24 on Netflix. Besides the Malayalam version, the leading OTT platform has also dubbed the film in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the film's director Basil Joseph said: “I am delighted and overjoyed with the response to the trailer. In order to keep our fans guessing, we decided on sharing a sneak peek of what is to come, through this bonus trailer. Our endeavor is to give the audience a good movie and to entertain them through the film. With the bonus trailer, we hope the audience is intrigued and excited".

The makers are hopeful that the wide release strategy of Netflix will give them a big reach.

Watch the new trailer here: