Tovino’s 'Naaradan' to release on Jan 27

Naaradan, directed by Aashiq Abu with Tovino Thomas in the lead, will reach the theatres on Jan 27.
Unni R is the writer. Jaffer Zadique is the cinematographer. DJ Sekhar is the music director. Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu are the producers.
“Naaradan is an intriguing outing… captivating for sure…” says Tovino Thomas releasing the first look.
The first look poster features Tovino Thomas. Anna Ben and Sharafudheen include the cast of Naaradan.
Aashiq had directed the movie Rani from the Aanum Pennum anthology, this year. Tovino Thomas has the high profile Minnal Murali releasing soon.