Tovino’s 'Naaradan' to release on Jan 27

Naaradan, directed by Aashiq Abu with Tovino Thomas in the lead, will reach the theatres on Jan 27.

Unni R is the writer. Jaffer Zadique is the cinematographer. DJ Sekhar is the music director. Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu are the producers.

“Naaradan is an intriguing outing… captivating for sure…” says Tovino Thomas releasing the first look.