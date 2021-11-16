Tovino’s role in 'Kurup' is ‘the mother of all cameos’, says Dulquer

“The mother of all Cameos. When one of our biggest stars/talents tells the director he wants to play the role of Charlie it gives me the kind of joy that I can’t describe. We are a small industry and when we come together and support each other we become a force. Tovi you were an absolute delight in Kurup. The way you played your role took our collective breaths away. It had innocence and hope and vulnerability. And the way you looked your part it took many viewers a second glance to recognise you,” says Dulquer.

He explains why Tovino’s presence in the movie was never mentioned anywhere. “We have not mentioned you in a single promo or poster because we wanted to keep you as our biggest surprise. And you have been such a gentleman through all of it. For all of this and for being a friend and being the same from the time we met. I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” adds Dulquer.

Tovino Thomas replied to this explaining why he decided to play Charlie in Kurup, though the character appears for only a couple of scenes.

“My conviction in playing Charlie in Kurup comes from a few reasons. I felt haunted once Srinath Rajendran finished narrating the screenplay to me. Playing this important character in a big movie like this, was emotionally draining, in spite of the very short span of screen time. I felt I partially, relived what Chacko might have gone through that night. Later on, I also found out a very strange coincidence. Chacko was murdered on Jan 21st, 1984, exactly 5 years before I was born. As eerie as it sounds, it felt the tale of Chacko was always destined to be said through me. And lastly, the exceptionally talented crew I got to work with! From Sri Ettan to Dulquer Salmaan and every single person, it has been an absolute honour to have been part of Kurup and to have worked with you all!,” says Tovino.

Kurup has brought in the crowds back to the theatres in a big way and is collecting big at the box office.