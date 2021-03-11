Tracie Bennett is back on 'Coronation Street'

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Broadway actress Tracie Bennett will soon be seen in the show Coronation Street. The actress will reprise the role of Sharon Gaskell after a span of 22 years.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the cobbles. It is a dream come true for me, I had such an amazing time there and I am looking forward to working with Barbara again and getting my teeth into the storylines they have planned for Sharon," said Bennett, according to a report in thesun.co.uk.