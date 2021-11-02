Tracklist of Adele's new album '30' revealed

Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): The tracklist for Grammy-winning singer Adele's highly anticipated album '30' is here. The album, which marks her comeback to the music scene, is set to release on November 19.



On Monday, the tracklist for '30' was revealed via a listing for Target's exclusive deluxe CD. The standard tracklist is 12 songs, with an additional three songs listed on the deluxe album, reported People magazine.

The deluxe version of the album, which is Adele's first since she released '25' in November 2015, includes a version of her latest single, 'Easy On Me', with Chris Stapleton.

See the entire tracklist below:

1. Strangers By Nature

2. Easy On Me

3. My Little Love

4. Cry Your Heart Out

5. Oh My God

6. Can I Get It

7. I Drink Wine

8. All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner) Interlude

9. Woman Like Me

10. Hold On

11. To Be Loved

12. Love Is A Game



Bonus Tracks:

13. Wild Wild West

14. Can't Be Together

15. Easy On Me (with Chris Stapleton)

Last week, the singer announced that she will perform twice in London's Hyde Park in July 2022, her first shows since 2017.

"Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii," Adele wrote with a heart emoji, dropping details on presale ticket information for the July 1 and 2, 2022, shows. Fans can follow the link to a page with the official music video for her new single 'Easy on Me'. Once there, those interested are able to sign up for Hyde Park presale access.

When announcing '30' to the world earlier this month, Adele said that she started working on the album nearly three years ago, and was in a completely different place than she expected to be.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," the hitmaker said in a statement at the time.

She added, "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

Adele's last two albums, '25' and '21', both won album of the year at the Grammys. Her total Grammy haul sits at 15, starting back in 2009 when she won best new artist.

She has plenty of material to draw from -- in the years since releasing her last record, Adele split from husband Simon Konecki after seven years together and recently began dating sports agent Rich Paul. (ANI)

