Trailer for Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer horror flick 'Chhorii' unveiled by Prime Video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): The trailer of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Hindi offering 'Chhorii' was dropped on Tuesday, and it promises a spine-chilling horror flick set against a rural backdrop.



In the film, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha plays a pregnant woman who is forced to go into hiding and lands up in a horror house. Judging by the trailer, director Vishal Furia seems to have got all the right ingredients in place in terms of visuals to manufacture fear.

The almost two-minute-long trailer starts with Bharuccha seeking refuge in the solitude of a remote village to escape a problem in her life. However, little did she know that she is about to get herself into a bigger problem, which involves dark rituals and vengeful spirits.

It seems the ghosts of an evil woman and three children, who are obsessed with playing hide and seek, are after the life of her unborn child.

Talking about the film, in a statement, Bharuccha said, "Stepping into a new genre and unique genre like horror is a daunting-yet-exciting experience. While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel. I hope Prime Video viewers worldwide like and appreciate the work we've put into this film, and I can't wait to see their reactions."

Directed by Vishal Furia and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, 'Chhorii' will premiere on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories on November 26. Joining Bharuccha in pivotal roles will be Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaaneea Bharadwaj.

'Chhorii' is the Hindi remake of an award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi. (ANI)

