Trailer of Jayasurya's 100th film 'Sunny' unveiled

The trailer takes audience through the life of Sunny (Jayasurya). Dejected and hopeless, Sunny leaves Dubai and returns to his hometown in Kerala amidst a global pandemic. Quarantined in a hotel room away from human contact, he goes through a myriad of emotions.

The film's director Ranjith Sankar says: "'Sunny' is a story about a man who feels trapped and hopeless having lost his lover, family and friends, and then how the various encounters and experiences that come his way, change his mindset and life ahead. The trailer gives a glimpse of that! I am really excited for everyone to watch our film and I believe, with Jayasurya's portrayal of the character. Sunny is a definite watch for one and all."

'Sunny' is also written by Ranjith Sankar. It is produced by both Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. This film marks the duo's eighth collaboration.

'Sunny' will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 23.

--IANS

