Trailer of 'Premam Poojyam' starring 'lover boy' Prem to be out on Oct 14

Bengaluru, Oct 11 (IANS) The team behind Sandalwood 'lover boy' Prem's 25th film, 'Premam Poojyam', is all set for the trailer launch on October 14. The romantic movie is being directed by Dr Raghavendra. Brunda Acharya is playing the female lead against Prem.

The audience has already warmed up to the teaser of the movie and the trailer launch is said to be the prelude to the release slated for October 29. For Prem, it is being billed as a landmark movie.