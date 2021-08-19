Trailer of Sudheer Babu's 'Sridevi Soda Centre' unveiled

The trailer shows glimpses of entertaining action and romance. It seems like Sudheer's character is a man who fights for his love for the film's leading lady Anandhi's character.

Hyderabad, Aug 19 (IANS) The trailer of Telugu actor Sudheer Babu's upcoming film 'Sridevi Soda Centre' was launched on Thursday. Renowned Telugu actor Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer.

Mahesh Babu shared the trailer and wrote: "Here's the trailer of #SrideviSodaCenter Absolutely enjoyed it! Looking forward to its release in the cinemas. Good luck to @isudheerbabu and the entire team!"

After Mahesh released the trailer, Sudheer took to his social media accounts and wrote: "Presenting the #SSCTrailer.Thanking Superstar @urstrulyMahesh for the launch @70mmEntertains #SrideviSodaCenter #SrideviSodaCenterOn27thAug #BiggestReleaseAfter2ndWave (sic). "

Directed by Karuna Kumar, the film is set for a theatrical release on August 27.

