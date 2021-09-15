Trailer of Suriya's Tamil production 'RaRa' released

The film comes as the first release from a four-film deal between Amazon Prime Video and Suriya's 2D Production House.

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor-producer Suriya's next Tamil production 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandualum' also called 'RaRa' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The film's trailer was released on Wednesday.

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, the film is a social satire themed around a village and its oddities offering a heady mix of humour and drama replete with human emotions. It will release digitally on September 24.

Talking about releasing 'RaRa' digitally, Suriya says: "We are thrilled to bring the trailer of 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum' to our audiences. It's a slice of life satire, replete with simple human emotions and quirky instances that are sure to strike a chord. We are happy to have joined forces with Amazon Prime Video for this ambitious project."

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India says: "'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum' is a heartfelt story of simple human emotions peppered with humour around multiple situations which will surely find connect amongst the masses. I'm looking forward to the first offering of our recently announced collaboration with Suriya's 2D Entertainment."

The story dwells on Kunnimuthu, a 35-year-old farmer and his wife Veerayi, who lose their bulls - Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were almost like children to the couple. Out of despair, Kunnimuthu sets out in search for the missing cattle.

Director Arisil says: "This film is very close to my heart and the cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring to life a heartfelt story. The trailer is a sneak peek into the small yet chaotic universe of the protagonist Kunnimuthu. I am excited for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video which will help us take the film to an international audience at once."

The film has an ensemble cast including Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan, the film is produced by Suriya and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.

