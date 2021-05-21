Trailer of Telugu film 'Ek Mini Katha' launched, film to drop on May 27

Hyderabad, May 21 (IANS) The trailer of Santosh Shobhan and Kavya Thapar's Telugu film "Ek Mini Katha" was launched on social media, on Friday.

The film has been directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Merlapaka Gandhi.

Talking about the film, Rapolu says: "A story like this needs fine storytelling and proper representation and I feel fortunate to have collaborated with Gandhi, who is the writer of this film and an accomplished director himself. Also, actors like Santosh Shobhan, Kavya Thapar and Brahmaji bring to life a simple yet relevant situation so seamlessly."