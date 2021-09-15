Trailer out for 'Nene Naa' starring Regina Cassandra

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (IANS) The trailer of actress Regina Cassandra's 'Nene Naa' was revealed on Tuesday. The actress will be seen in a double role in the film.

The trailer was unveiled by Nidhhi Agerwal, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathy and star director Lingusamy.

Directed by Caarthick Raju, the trailer shows a horrific incident that had happened 100 years ago is now repeating. While Regina was a queen 100 years back, she is an archeologist now and has come to resolve a mysterious case.