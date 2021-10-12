Trailer out for Tamil time-loop sci-fi movie 'Jango'

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) The trailer of Tamil film 'Jango', billed as India's first "time-loop sci-fi movie", was released on Tuesday, raising the curiosity levels of movie-goers. The film is helmed by debutant director Mano Karthikeyan.

A time-loop film is one where characters experience the same period of time, which is repeatedly reset. In such films, when a certain condition is met, such as the death of a character or a clock reaching a certain hour, the loop starts again, with one or more characters retaining memories from the previous loop.