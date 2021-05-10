Travis Scott pens sweet mother's day shout out post for ex- Kylier Jenner

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Travis shared two adorable unseen photos of Kylie with their toddler daughter. Both the picture shows Kylie embracing her 3-year-old child.In the captions, Travis wrote, "Of all the special things in life The big ones and small A mamas love and rage and tenderness Is the most special of them all."Soon after he shared the post, Jenner sisters Kylie and Kendall dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also shared few cute images of Stormi, writing "I love being your mommy" on Instagram for her own Mother's Day post.Mother's Day has arrived just a week after the makeup mogul flew to Miami to celebrate Scott's 29th birthday.A source told People Magazine that Kylie and Travis had dinner with a group of friends at Komodo before heading club LIV, where Travis performed too. "They were very close and affectionate," the source said of the pair -- who split in 2019 -- adding that they are "not fully back together"."Even after they split, they always spent a lot of time together. They are great co-parents and love hanging out. They share a fun life with Stormi but have separate homes. They haven't dated anyone else seriously since they split though. It always seemed possible that they would get back together," told the source to People Magazine. (ANI)