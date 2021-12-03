Travis Scott's Astroworld documentary removed by Hulu over production 'confusion'

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): A documentary about rapper-songwriter Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld concert in Houston has been taken down by Hulu over "confusion" whether the show was created by the streaming platform.



Hulu spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, "This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion."

Currently, it's not clear if Hulu will put the documentary, 'Astroworld: Concert From Hell', back on its service after clarifying that it was not produced by Hulu.

However shortly after the documentary was first released, several users on social media called into question whether airing a special about the tragedy so soon after its occurrence was in "poor taste," as one widely shared tweet described it.

At least 10 people had died from their injuries sustained at Scott's Astroworld concert in Houston, which took place on November 5 and brought in about 50,000 fans.

According to an event operations plan for the festival, organizers didn't have plans for what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of hundreds of concertgoers against Scott, Live Nation and other entities involved with the tragic festival. (ANI)

